Overview

Dr. Andrew Rodgers, DC is a Chiropractor in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.



Dr. Rodgers works at FORT LEE REHABILITATION,LLC in Fort Lee, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.