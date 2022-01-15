See All Chiropractors in Fort Lee, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Andrew Rodgers, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Rodgers, DC is a Chiropractor in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.

Dr. Rodgers works at FORT LEE REHABILITATION,LLC in Fort Lee, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHIROPRACTIC 592 jones road englewood, nj 07631
    530 Main St Ste 2, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 592-6200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Head and Neck Conditions
Headache
Fibromyalgia
Head and Neck Conditions
Headache

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Rodgers, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek, Korean, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700959509
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • National Certified Expert Witness
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York Chiropractic College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Hartford Hosp-University Of CT
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Rodgers, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodgers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodgers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodgers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodgers works at FORT LEE REHABILITATION,LLC in Fort Lee, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Rodgers’s profile.

    Dr. Rodgers speaks Greek, Korean, Russian and Spanish.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodgers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodgers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodgers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodgers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

