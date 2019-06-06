See All Chiropractors in Fredericksburg, VA
Dr. Andrew Reno, DC

Chiropractic
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Reno, DC is a Chiropractor in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Lincoln Chiropractic College.

Dr. Reno works at The Spine and Injury Center of Fredericksburg in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spine & Injury Center of Fredericksburg PC
    4500 Plank Rd Ste 1022, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 785-0200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 06, 2019
    About Dr. Andrew Reno, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790738623
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Life University / Lincoln Chiropractic College
    Undergraduate School
    • RADFORD UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Reno, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reno has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reno accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Reno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reno works at The Spine and Injury Center of Fredericksburg in Fredericksburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Reno’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reno. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

