Andrew Pittington, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrew Pittington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Andrew Pittington, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Andrew Pittington, LMHC is a Counselor in Lake Mary, FL.
Andrew Pittington works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pittington Counseling Services142 W Lakeview Ave Ste 2010, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 330-5060
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andrew Pittington?
So thankful I was recommended to Dr. Pittington through a family friend. ANd esp. thankful they offer virtual appointments during times like Covid.
About Andrew Pittington, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1437349040
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrew Pittington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Andrew Pittington accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrew Pittington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrew Pittington works at
26 patients have reviewed Andrew Pittington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Pittington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Pittington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Pittington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.