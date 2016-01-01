Andrew Pickering accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrew Pickering, LMFT
Overview
Andrew Pickering, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Diego, CA.
Andrew Pickering works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Murray Rudenberg Phd Inc. A Psychological Corp.2423 Camino del Rio S Ste 101, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 994-1307
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andrew Pickering?
About Andrew Pickering, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1235210428
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrew Pickering has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrew Pickering works at
Andrew Pickering has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Pickering.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Pickering, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Pickering appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.