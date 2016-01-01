See All Physicians Assistants in Chattanooga, TN
Andrew Paul Icon-share Share Profile

Andrew Paul

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Andrew Paul is a Physician Assistant in Chattanooga, TN. 

Andrew Paul works at David M Huffman MD in Chattanooga, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Ashley Platzer, PA-C
Ashley Platzer, PA-C
10 (2)
View Profile
Cassie Dahlin, PA-C
Cassie Dahlin, PA-C
10 (1)
View Profile
Jeffery Jones, PA-C
Jeffery Jones, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.

Locations

  1. 1
    David M Huffman MD
    5616 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 265-3561

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Andrew Paul?

Photo: Andrew Paul
How would you rate your experience with Andrew Paul?
  • Likelihood of recommending Andrew Paul to family and friends

Andrew Paul's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Andrew Paul

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Andrew Paul.

About Andrew Paul

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1609462670
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Andrew Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Andrew Paul works at David M Huffman MD in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Andrew Paul’s profile.

Andrew Paul has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Paul.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Andrew Paul?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.