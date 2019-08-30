Andrew Patrick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Andrew Patrick, APN
Overview
Andrew Patrick, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Andrew Patrick works at
Locations
-
1
Fremont Emergency Services3100 N Tenaya Way # 1569, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 255-5025
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andrew Patrick?
Dr Patrick has been my nurse practitioner for two years and has proven to be the most caring and thorough patient physician/nurse practitioner I’ve ever met.
About Andrew Patrick, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932369337
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrew Patrick accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrew Patrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrew Patrick works at
Andrew Patrick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Patrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Patrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Patrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.