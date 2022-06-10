Overview

Dr. Andrew Pasternak, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They completed their residency with St Marys Hospital Med Center



Dr. Pasternak works at Silver Sage Center For Family Medicine in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.