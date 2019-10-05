Andrew Overholser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Andrew Overholser, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Andrew Overholser, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Toledo, OH.
Andrew Overholser works at
Locations
-
1
Gj International Consultants4405 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 517-0146
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andrew Overholser?
Really explains things to you. I trust my family with him and his colleagues. Same day appointments with the PA
About Andrew Overholser, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1134629249
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrew Overholser accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrew Overholser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrew Overholser works at
2 patients have reviewed Andrew Overholser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Overholser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Overholser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Overholser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.