Dr. Neighbors has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Neighbors, OD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Neighbors, OD is an Optometrist in Lakewood, CO.
Dr. Neighbors works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
VisionView Eyecare at Target Optical460 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO 80226 Directions (303) 209-5133
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neighbors?
He is so hot!!
About Dr. Andrew Neighbors, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1467818732
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neighbors accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neighbors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neighbors works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Neighbors. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neighbors.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neighbors, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neighbors appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.