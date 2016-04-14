See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Morganville, NJ
Andrew Miller, MDIV Icon-share Share Profile

Andrew Miller, MDIV

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Andrew Miller, MDIV is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Morganville, NJ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    481 State Route 79, Morganville, NJ 07751 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 970-0779

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Andrew Miller?

Apr 14, 2016
I got my tonsils and adenoids taken out in February 2016. Wonderful Dr, Caring,and personable. I had to call him late on a Sunday for a refill and he contacted me back immediately. I highly recommend Dr, Miller.
Stacey in Old Bridge, NJ — Apr 14, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Andrew Miller, MDIV
How would you rate your experience with Andrew Miller, MDIV?
  • Likelihood of recommending Andrew Miller to family and friends

Andrew Miller's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Andrew Miller

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Andrew Miller, MDIV.

About Andrew Miller, MDIV

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1639293152
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Andrew Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Andrew Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Andrew Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Miller.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Andrew Miller, MDIV?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.