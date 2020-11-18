Dr. Andrew Mekhail, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mekhail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Mekhail, DPM
Overview
Dr. Andrew Mekhail, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Virginia, MN.
Dr. Mekhail works at
Locations
-
1
Office1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic1542 Golf Course Rd Ste 203, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mekhail?
Fantastic Dr. Feel very lucky to Have him Practicing in the Virginia, Mn area.
About Dr. Andrew Mekhail, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- Male
- 1730615998
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mekhail accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mekhail using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mekhail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mekhail works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mekhail. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mekhail.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mekhail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mekhail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.