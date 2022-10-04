Dr. Andrew McMeekin, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMeekin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew McMeekin, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Andrew McMeekin, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Wayne, PA.

Locations
Dr. Andrew H. McMeekin121 N Wayne Ave Ste 302, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (215) 219-9075Monday8:00am - 10:00pmTuesday8:00am - 10:00pmWednesday8:00am - 10:00pmThursday8:00am - 10:00pmFriday8:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 10:00pmSunday8:00am - 10:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My young daughter had an outstanding experience with Dr. McMeekin. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Andrew McMeekin, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1811207947
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMeekin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMeekin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. McMeekin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMeekin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMeekin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMeekin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.