See All Physicians Assistants in Terre Haute, IN
Andrew Mathis, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Andrew Mathis, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Andrew Mathis, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Terre Haute, IN. 

Andrew Mathis works at Wabash Valley Health Center in Terre Haute, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wabash Valley Health Center
    1436 Locust St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 238-7000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Andrew Mathis?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Andrew Mathis, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Andrew Mathis, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Andrew Mathis to family and friends

    Andrew Mathis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Andrew Mathis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Andrew Mathis, PA-C.

    About Andrew Mathis, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801265004
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrew Mathis, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrew Mathis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Andrew Mathis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrew Mathis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrew Mathis works at Wabash Valley Health Center in Terre Haute, IN. View the full address on Andrew Mathis’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Andrew Mathis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Mathis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Mathis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Mathis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Andrew Mathis, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.