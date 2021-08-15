Andrew Lingbloom, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrew Lingbloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Andrew Lingbloom, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Andrew Lingbloom, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Andrew Lingbloom works at
Locations
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
Andrew is a wonderful provider. He is very knowledgeable, kind, professional and thorough. I never feel rushed or judged by him. I can easily discuss concerns and questions with him. He is excellent at trying to figure out medical conditions when labs don’t make sense. I trust his medical expertise and prefer his care over many doctors. His office is not close to where I live, but is well worth the commute. Andrew has restored my faith in the medical community after some not so great experiences. I’m so glad he is my provider.
About Andrew Lingbloom, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Andrew Lingbloom works at
