Andrew Lingbloom, PA-C

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Andrew Lingbloom, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Andrew Lingbloom works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 15, 2021
Andrew is a wonderful provider. He is very knowledgeable, kind, professional and thorough. I never feel rushed or judged by him. I can easily discuss concerns and questions with him. He is excellent at trying to figure out medical conditions when labs don’t make sense. I trust his medical expertise and prefer his care over many doctors. His office is not close to where I live, but is well worth the commute. Andrew has restored my faith in the medical community after some not so great experiences. I’m so glad he is my provider.
RB — Aug 15, 2021
About Andrew Lingbloom, PA-C

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1780091306
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Andrew Lingbloom, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrew Lingbloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Andrew Lingbloom has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Andrew Lingbloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Andrew Lingbloom works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Andrew Lingbloom’s profile.

Andrew Lingbloom has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Lingbloom.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Lingbloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Lingbloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

