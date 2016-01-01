Andrew Kokesh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Andrew Kokesh, MSN
Andrew Kokesh, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Everett, WA.
Chc of Snohomish County Everett-north Pharmacy1424 Broadway, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 789-3740
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497107122
Andrew Kokesh accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrew Kokesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Andrew Kokesh. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Kokesh.
