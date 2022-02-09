See All Physicians Assistants in Clearwater, FL
Andrew Johnson, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (5)
Overview

Andrew Johnson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Clearwater, FL. 

Andrew Johnson works at Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida OAWF in Clearwater, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clearwater Office
    430 Morton Plant St Ste 301, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 461-6026
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Feb 09, 2022
    I have met with Andrew a few times both in office and Zoomish. He is AMAZING, easy going, down to earth and takes his time, listening to what you have to say and always has the time to answer your questions. He is very detailed and explains things in a way you can understand. Totally would recommend him to all of my friends and family.
    Patrick — Feb 09, 2022
    About Andrew Johnson, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1871992016
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrew Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrew Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrew Johnson works at Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida OAWF in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Andrew Johnson’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Andrew Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

