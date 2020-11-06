Overview

Dr. Andrew Islam, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Islam works at Group Health in Montgomery, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH and Mason, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.