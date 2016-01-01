Dr. Andrew Huttenhoff, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huttenhoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Huttenhoff, OD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Huttenhoff, OD is an Optometrist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Optometry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Southern California College Of Optometry, Doctor Of Optometry.
Locations
Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman & Hunter Eye Care and Surgery Center5599 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 293-6740Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman Hunter & Associates Eye Care10425 N Oracle Rd Ste 135, Oro Valley, AZ 85737 Directions (520) 293-6740Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Huttenhoff, OD
- Optometry
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Southern California College Of Optometry, Doctor Of Optometry
- University of California Santa Barbara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huttenhoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huttenhoff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huttenhoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Huttenhoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huttenhoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huttenhoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huttenhoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.