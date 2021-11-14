See All Chiropractors in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Andrew Hope, DC

Chiropractic
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Andrew Hope, DC is a Chiropractor in West Palm Beach, FL. 

Dr. Hope works at Hope Health & Wellness in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Stuart, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hope Health and Wellness
    655 N Military Trl Ste 9, West Palm Beach, FL 33415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 686-0120
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Healthsource of Palm Beach Gardens
    4360 Northlake Blvd Ste 105, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 686-0120
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
  3. 3
    Hope Health & Wellness
    676 Se Monterey Rd, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 686-0120
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Sprain
Chronic Pain Management
Diet Counseling
Back Sprain
Chronic Pain Management
Diet Counseling

Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Andrew Hope, DC

    Chiropractic
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch, Haitian Creole and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1093888307
    • 1093888307
    NPI Number
