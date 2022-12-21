Andrew Hicks, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrew Hicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Andrew Hicks, PA-C
Overview
Andrew Hicks, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Andrew Hicks works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Scottsdale - 8817 E Bell Rd8817 E Bell Rd Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (520) 503-3723Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful 1st time visit with Dr Hicks; he is friendly, caring and easy to talk to.
About Andrew Hicks, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Male
- 1154757995
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrew Hicks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Andrew Hicks using Healthline FindCare.
Andrew Hicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
53 patients have reviewed Andrew Hicks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Hicks.
