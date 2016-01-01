Andrew Haeker, CHIRMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrew Haeker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Andrew Haeker, CHIRMD
Overview
Andrew Haeker, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Saint Joseph, MO.
Andrew Haeker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
O'Bryan Eyecare3120 Karnes Rd Ste A, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Directions (816) 205-4257
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andrew Haeker?
About Andrew Haeker, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1164928073
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrew Haeker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrew Haeker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrew Haeker works at
Andrew Haeker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Haeker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Haeker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Haeker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.