Andrew Gaffney, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Andrew Gaffney, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (23)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Andrew Gaffney, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.

Andrew Gaffney works at Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Drive in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Drive
    4411 Medical Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-5400
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 26, 2020
    Andrew was very kind and listen to everything I said and answered all my questions.
    About Andrew Gaffney, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023367588
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
