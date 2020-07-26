Andrew Gaffney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Andrew Gaffney, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Andrew Gaffney, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.
Andrew Gaffney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Drive4411 Medical Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-5400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andrew Gaffney?
Andrew was very kind and listen to everything I said and answered all my questions.
About Andrew Gaffney, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1023367588
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrew Gaffney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrew Gaffney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrew Gaffney works at
23 patients have reviewed Andrew Gaffney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Gaffney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Gaffney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Gaffney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.