Dr. Andrew Fields, OD
Dr. Andrew Fields, OD is an Optometrist in Columbia, SC.
Fields Chiropractic Clinic3930 Devine St # B, Columbia, SC 29205 Directions (803) 807-2061
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Andy Fields is thee best primary I have ever had in my 66 years! Andy literally saved my life and my 95 year-old dad's life with two separate life threatening conditions that others didn't recognize. Andy is my primary for life! Bravo Andy!
- Hardin Simmons University
Dr. Fields has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fields accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fields. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fields.
