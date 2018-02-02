See All Chiropractors in Patchogue, NY
Dr. Andrew Farrago, DC

Chiropractic
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Andrew Farrago, DC is a Chiropractor in Patchogue, NY. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.

Dr. Farrago works at South Bay WELLNESS- Intergrative Health Services in Patchogue, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Great South Bay Chiropractic
    105 Medford Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772 (631) 289-6767
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    2:00pm - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    3:00pm - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 12:00pm

  Mather Hospital

Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Electrical Stimulation
Exercise Counseling
Head and Neck Conditions
Headache
Herniated Disc
Lower Back Injuries
Migraine
Neck Injuries
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Pain
Physical Therapy
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Pain
Sports Injuries
Sprain
Trigger Point Therapy
Whiplash
    1199SEIU
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Feb 02, 2018
    I'm glad I found this chiropractor I was in a lot of pain since I've been there I feel great he really knows his job the knowledge he provides is 10% of the healing process and then he sstars working on your problem I recommend anyone that's in a lot of pain to try dr. Andrew forrego
    Eric in Mastic — Feb 02, 2018
    Chiropractic
    English
    1639258825
    New York Chiropractic College
    Stony Brook U
