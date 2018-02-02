Overview

Dr. Andrew Farrago, DC is a Chiropractor in Patchogue, NY. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.



Dr. Farrago works at South Bay WELLNESS- Intergrative Health Services in Patchogue, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.