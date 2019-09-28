See All Counselors in Fresh Meadows, NY
Andrew Diakiwski, LMHC

Counseling
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Andrew Diakiwski, LMHC is a Counselor in Fresh Meadows, NY. 

Andrew Diakiwski works at Alan J Antonelli MD PC in Fresh Meadows, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alan J Antonelli MD PC
    18904 UNION TPKE, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 (917) 572-6419
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 28, 2019
    Been a patient of Andrew for nearly 6 months and always appreciate his sessions. Have never felt judged or condemned or lectured, only listened to. His input has opened up a lot of perspective in my life. Would highly recommend.
    About Andrew Diakiwski, LMHC

    Counseling
    English
    1346432127
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

