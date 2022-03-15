Andrew Dehlin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Andrew Dehlin, PA
Andrew Dehlin, PA is a Physician Assistant in Concord, NC.
Cabarrus Family Medicine5641 Poplar Tent Rd Ste 101, Concord, NC 28027 Directions (704) 782-1955
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very caring explain everything well friendly, knowledge professional.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1598271843
Andrew Dehlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrew Dehlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrew Dehlin works at
3 patients have reviewed Andrew Dehlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Dehlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Dehlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Dehlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.