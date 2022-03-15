See All Physicians Assistants in Concord, NC
Andrew Dehlin, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Andrew Dehlin, PA is a Physician Assistant in Concord, NC. 

Andrew Dehlin works at Cabarrus Family Medicine Poplar in Concord, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cabarrus Family Medicine
    5641 Poplar Tent Rd Ste 101, Concord, NC 28027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 782-1955
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Andrew Dehlin, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598271843
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrew Dehlin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrew Dehlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrew Dehlin works at Cabarrus Family Medicine Poplar in Concord, NC. View the full address on Andrew Dehlin’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Andrew Dehlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Dehlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Dehlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Dehlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

