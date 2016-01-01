Dr. Cassis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrew Cassis, OD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Cassis, OD is an Optometrist in Charleston, WV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 301 49th St Se, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 925-3937
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cassis?
About Dr. Andrew Cassis, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1487103255
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cassis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cassis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.