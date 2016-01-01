See All Physicians Assistants in Charleston, SC
Andrew Brewer

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Andrew Brewer is a Physician Assistant in Charleston, SC. 

Andrew Brewer works at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Hollings Cancer Center
    86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    2575 Elms Center Rd Ste 100, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Andrew Brewer

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1194343673
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

