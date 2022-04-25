See All Psychologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Andrew Brams, PHD

Psychology
Accepting new patients
Dr. Andrew Brams, PHD is a Psychologist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Brams works at Andrew Brams in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

    Andrew Brams
    Andrew Brams
4615 Southwest Fwy Ste 860, Houston, TX 77027
(281) 557-6546

Individual Therapy
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Apr 25, 2022
    My husband and I are in the process of adopting and one of the requirements is to have a psychological done. From the first point of contact... I knew we were in good hands. Lucinda was super responsive and very polite. She sent paperwork immediately and she scheduled our appointments with no problems. She took the time to explain the entire process to me. Upon meeting Dr. Brams, I knew we were in the right place. He was so amazing with my children. My 7-year-old is very leery about meeting new people. However, she was very comfortable with him to the point that she even made jokes with him. But what totally sealed the deal for me was how he handled my 3-year-old. My son is experiencing some behavioral issues and he surely displayed them on this day. Dr. Brams handled my son with complete professionalism and patience. He took the time to explain so many things to me and he even took the time to encourage me. I am grateful and would recommend him highly to others.
    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1376630343
    Dr. Andrew Brams, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

