Andrew Black has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Andrew Black, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Andrew Black, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Dayton, OH.
Andrew Black works at
Locations
Bellbrook Family Practice6438 Wilmington Pike Ste 110, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 848-4121
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Adam is very knowledgeable and sticks close to the test results. He’s thorough and kind and a great PA.
About Andrew Black, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1790011724
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrew Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrew Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Andrew Black. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrew Black.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrew Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrew Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.