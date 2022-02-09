See All Chiropractors in Twinsburg, OH
Overview

Dr. Andrew Bang, DC is a Chiropractor in Twinsburg, OH. 

Dr. Bang works at Twinsburg Family Health and Surgery Center in Twinsburg, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Twinsburg Family Health Center
    8701 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 448-4325
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Cleveland Clinic Trw Building
    1950 Richmond Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 448-8240
  3. 3
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave # J8, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 448-4325

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Arthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Disc Degeneration

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Bang, DC

    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093010043
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Comite Olimpico
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Bang, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bang accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

