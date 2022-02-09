Dr. Andrew Bang, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Bang, DC
Overview
Dr. Andrew Bang, DC is a Chiropractor in Twinsburg, OH.
Dr. Bang works at
Locations
Twinsburg Family Health Center8701 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (216) 448-4325Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Cleveland Clinic Trw Building1950 Richmond Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (216) 448-8240
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave # J8, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 448-4325
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bang is a blessing. So much relief from my lower back pain that strong medication couldn’t compete with.
About Dr. Andrew Bang, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Education & Certifications
- Comite Olimpico
Dr. Bang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bang accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bang.
