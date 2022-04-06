Dr. Andrew Avarbock, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avarbock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Avarbock, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Avarbock, PHD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Avarbock Chamorro Dermatology2601 SW 37th Ave Ste 804, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 306-9470Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Avarbock is the absolute best diagnostician. I was his patient at NY-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell in New York before moving down to Miami around the same time Dr. Avarbock did. He is one of the nicest guys around and takes the time to answer all of your questions and concerns. Couldn't recommend more highly.
- English
- Columbia University
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- University Of Pennsylvania Philadelphia Pa
Dr. Avarbock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avarbock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avarbock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avarbock has seen patients for Birthmark, Puncture Aspiration and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avarbock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Avarbock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avarbock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avarbock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avarbock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.