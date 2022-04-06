See All Dermatologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Andrew Avarbock, PHD

Dermatology
5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Andrew Avarbock, PHD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Avarbock works at Dermatology Clinical Services in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Puncture Aspiration and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Avarbock Chamorro Dermatology
    2601 SW 37th Ave Ste 804, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 306-9470
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birthmark
Puncture Aspiration
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Puncture Aspiration
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Itchy Skin
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Excision of Skin Lesion
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Lichen Planus
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cold Sore
Dermatomyositis
Excessive Sweating
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lyme Disease
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Psoriatic Arthritis
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Andrew Avarbock, PHD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1669649968
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia University
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • University Of Pennsylvania Philadelphia Pa
    • Dermatology
