Dr. Andres Leon, DC
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andres Leon, DC is a Chiropractor in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.
Vida Chiropractic8960 SW Highway 200 Ste 5, Ocala, FL 34481 Directions (352) 861-8432
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Florida Blue
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I read great reviews about Dr. Leon before I made an appointment. I was not disappointed. His staff is awesome. State of the art equipment and Dr. Leons' hands on attitude makes him a winner. Very knowledgeable and caring.
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Cornerstone Chiropractic In Hiram, Ga
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
- University of Florida
Dr. Leon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leon accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leon speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leon.
