Dr. Andres Leon, DC is a Chiropractor in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.



Dr. Leon works at Vida Chiropractic in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.