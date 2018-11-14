Andreas Ward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Andreas Ward, ARNP-BC
Overview
Andreas Ward, ARNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Tallahassee, FL.
Andreas Ward works at
Locations
Wellness Center By Dr Mignonthe1965 Capital Cir Ne, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 656-2006
Ratings & Reviews
Down to earth. Caring. Detail oriented/very thorough.
About Andreas Ward, ARNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1891064176
Frequently Asked Questions
Andreas Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Andreas Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andreas Ward.
