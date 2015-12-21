Dr. Gounaris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andreas Gounaris, OD
Overview
Dr. Andreas Gounaris, OD is an Optometrist in Danbury, CT.
Dr. Gounaris works at
Locations
Cohen's Fashion Optical7 Backus Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 798-6780
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend Dr. Gounaris. Each January my husband, 5 kids & I have our annual eye exams with Dr. Gounaris. Appointments are easy to make. He has taken the time to get to know us over the years. He is thorough and never rushes to the next patient if there are questions or concerns we express. His bed-side manner has made us all very comfortable and completely trusting of our eye care needs. Any emergency needs have always been addressed & taken care of promptly. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Andreas Gounaris, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1790822567
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gounaris accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gounaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gounaris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gounaris.
