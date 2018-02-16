See All Physicians Assistants in Baltimore, MD
Andrea Wojcik-Elko, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Overview

Andrea Wojcik-Elko, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Baltimore, MD. 

Andrea Wojcik-Elko works at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
    4940 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 550-7802
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Andrea Wojcik-Elko, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235174798
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrea Wojcik-Elko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrea Wojcik-Elko works at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Andrea Wojcik-Elko’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Andrea Wojcik-Elko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Wojcik-Elko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Wojcik-Elko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Wojcik-Elko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

