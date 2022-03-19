Andrea Wing has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Andrea Wing, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Andrea Wing, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Worcester, MA.
Andrea Wing works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Department of Urology55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-2731
View All Accepted Carriers
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andrea Wing?
Very pleasant and informative. She answered all my questions.
About Andrea Wing, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316440399
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrea Wing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrea Wing works at
2 patients have reviewed Andrea Wing. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Wing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Wing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Wing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.