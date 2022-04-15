Dr. Waddell-Pratt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrea Waddell-Pratt, PHD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Waddell-Pratt, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ.
Locations
Andrea Waddell-pratt Phd PC810 N 6th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003 Directions (602) 462-1115
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pratt has been my therapist since 2016. I have been able to unpack and untangle a lot of things that have helped me to lead and live well. Whenever I am encouraging people to seek therapy, my prayer is that they are able to find someone to help them as much as Dr. Pratt has helped me.
About Dr. Andrea Waddell-Pratt, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1598767790
Dr. Waddell-Pratt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waddell-Pratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Waddell-Pratt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waddell-Pratt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waddell-Pratt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waddell-Pratt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.