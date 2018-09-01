Dr. Vazzana has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrea Vazzana, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrea Vazzana, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Vazzana works at
Locations
Nyu Langone - Child Study Center1 Park Ave Fl 7, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 754-4958
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Vazzana for anyone who is struggling with an eating disorder. She is very knowledgeable and effective, and she is very nice :). I’m truly appreciative that she helped my daughter ??
About Dr. Andrea Vazzana, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1023233467
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vazzana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vazzana works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazzana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazzana.
