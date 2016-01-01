See All Nurse Practitioners in Heathrow, FL
Andrea Thayer, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Andrea Thayer, ARNP

General Practice (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Andrea Thayer, ARNP is a General Practice Nurse Practitioner in Heathrow, FL. 

Andrea Thayer works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Heathrow in Heathrow, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Heathrow
    120 International Pkwy Ste 240, Heathrow, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 291-8680
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Andrea Thayer?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Andrea Thayer, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Andrea Thayer, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Andrea Thayer to family and friends

Andrea Thayer's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Andrea Thayer

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Andrea Thayer, ARNP.

About Andrea Thayer, ARNP

Specialties
  • General Practice (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1063827855
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Andrea Thayer, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrea Thayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Andrea Thayer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Andrea Thayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Andrea Thayer works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Heathrow in Heathrow, FL. View the full address on Andrea Thayer’s profile.

Andrea Thayer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Thayer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Thayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Thayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.