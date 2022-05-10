Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrea Taylor, PHD
Dr. Andrea Taylor, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Taylor works at
UT Physicians Psychiatry Outpatient Clinic - BBSB1941 East Rd # 2100, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 486-2700
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Dr. Taylor is very easy to talk to. She listens and allows you to express your feelings. Great doctor. I look forward to seeing her every week.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1053745331
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.