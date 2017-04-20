Andrea Sims, MED is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrea Sims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Andrea Sims, MED
Overview
Andrea Sims, MED is a Counselor in Suwanee, GA.
Locations
Counseling and Life Coach Services3455 Lawrenceville Suwanee Rd Ste D, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (404) 496-5041
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been seeing a therapist for over 10 years and have to say that Andrea Sims is by far the best therapist I have encountered. She is caring, thoughtful, insightful and provides a safe environment for the patient to work through any issues. I highly recommend Andrea Sims,
- Counseling
- English
Andrea Sims has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Andrea Sims accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrea Sims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Andrea Sims. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Sims.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Sims, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Sims appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.