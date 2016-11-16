Dr. Andrea Sims, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Sims, OD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Sims, OD is an Optometrist in Jasper, AL.
Locations
Andrea D Sims Od PC1320 HIGHWAY 78 E, Jasper, AL 35501 Directions (205) 221-3937
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone is always so sweet & helpful! Very informed about problems you may have. I would recommed anyone & everyone! Very Pleased!!
About Dr. Andrea Sims, OD
- Optometry
- English, German and Spanish
- 1750447017
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sims has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sims accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sims speaks German and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sims. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sims.
