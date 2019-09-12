See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Murray, UT
Andrea Shields, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile

Andrea Shields, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Andrea Shields, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Murray, UT. 

Andrea Shields works at Andrea Shields Marriage & Family Therapy in Murray, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    As of July 22nd
    4516 S 700 E Ste 180, Murray, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 824-2862

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Codependency Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EMI Health
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
    • MultiPlan
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wise Provider Networks

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Andrea Shields?

    Sep 12, 2019
    My family and I have been seeing Andrea at different times for over 4 years. She’s helped us through many difficult issues and decisions. She’s also helped us get the diagnosis we have needed to move forward in improving all of our mental health.
    Jen — Sep 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Andrea Shields, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Andrea Shields, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Andrea Shields to family and friends

    Andrea Shields' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Andrea Shields

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Andrea Shields, LMFT.

    About Andrea Shields, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518157882
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Valley Mental Health, Sandy Counseling Centers
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrea Shields, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrea Shields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Andrea Shields has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrea Shields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrea Shields works at Andrea Shields Marriage & Family Therapy in Murray, UT. View the full address on Andrea Shields’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Andrea Shields. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Shields.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Shields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Shields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Andrea Shields, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.