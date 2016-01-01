Andrea Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrea Scott, APRN
Overview
Andrea Scott, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Owensboro, KY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2811 New Hartford Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 215-0234
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andrea Scott?
About Andrea Scott, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851857858
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrea Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrea Scott has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.