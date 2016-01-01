Andrea Schalman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrea Schalman, MFT
Overview
Andrea Schalman, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Torrance, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3812 Sepulveda Blvd Ste 525, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 378-1588
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andrea Schalman?
About Andrea Schalman, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1720146541
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrea Schalman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrea Schalman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Schalman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Schalman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Schalman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.