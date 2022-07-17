See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Orange, CA
Andrea Rubin, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (19)
Andrea Rubin, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Orange, CA. 

Andrea Rubin works at Andrea Rubin M.A. Incorporated in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    714 357 4724
    714 357 4724
2050 W Chapman Ave Ste 225, Orange, CA 92868

Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 17, 2022
    About Andrea Rubin, MFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1528265162
    Undergraduate School
Chapman University

    • Chapman University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrea Rubin, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrea Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Andrea Rubin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrea Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrea Rubin works at Andrea Rubin M.A. Incorporated in Orange, CA. View the full address on Andrea Rubin’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Andrea Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Rubin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

