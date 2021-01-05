See All Nurse Practitioners in Rockford, IL
Andrea Rossow, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Andrea Rossow, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Rockford, IL. 

Andrea Rossow works at Lenox Healthcare For Women in Rockford, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Lenox Healthcare for Women At Mercyhealth
    1235 N Mulford Rd Ste 200, Rockford, IL 61107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 965-6644
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birth Control
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Birth Control
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)

Treatment frequency



Birth Control Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 05, 2021
    You will not find a more knowledgeable, professional, compassionate, and personable listener than Ms. Rossow. She is genuinely concerned about your entire well-being and pays attention to all aspects of a person's life that affect health, making your care plan a partnership between you and your medical professional. She mixes just the right amount of humor to create a relaxed environment and understands that the experiences and medical needs for every woman are very different. She has been a great help to me!!
    — Jan 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Andrea Rossow, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659632917
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrea Rossow, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrea Rossow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Andrea Rossow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrea Rossow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrea Rossow works at Lenox Healthcare For Women in Rockford, IL. View the full address on Andrea Rossow’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Andrea Rossow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Rossow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Rossow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Rossow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

