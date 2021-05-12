Andrea Rose has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Andrea Rose, APRN
Offers telehealth
Andrea Rose, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Kansas City, MO.
Carondelet Family Medical Care1004 Carondelet Dr Ste 300A, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 941-9030
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I cannot begin to tell you how amazing Andrea Rose is. Every visit has been filled with kindness, patience, and understanding. I could not ask for a more compassionate provider. Andrea is extremely knowledgeable. She is willing to listen and keep striving for answers when they are not always evident. I would recommend her all of my family and friends. She has been a huge blessing to me. So blessed to have found her.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1134597784
Andrea Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
