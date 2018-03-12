See All Psychologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Andrea Press, PSY.D

Psychology
5 (25)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Andrea Press, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from American School Of Professional Psychology/Argosy University and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.

Dr. Press works at Press Psychology LLC in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Press Psychology
    2950 Immokalee Rd Ste 3, Naples, FL 34110
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • NCH North Naples Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Mar 12, 2018
    Dr Press is really amazing. She made me feel comfortable and safe from the moment I walked in. I feel as though she acknowledges me and understands without judgment. She would have gotten that last star, but the initial smell of her office is off-putting to me. It's not bad by any means, I just have a hard time with vanilla scents. Please no offense dr. And thank you so much!
    JAY — Mar 12, 2018
    About Dr. Andrea Press, PSY.D

    Psychology
    14 years of experience
    English
    1255610994
    Education & Certifications

    Clemson University Counseling and Psychological Services
    American School Of Professional Psychology/Argosy University
    Emory University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Press, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Press is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Press has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Press has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Press. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Press.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Press, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Press appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

