Dr. Andrea Press, PSY.D is accepting new patients.
Dr. Andrea Press, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Andrea Press, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from American School Of Professional Psychology/Argosy University and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.
Locations
Press Psychology2950 Immokalee Rd Ste 3, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 800-9136Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Press is really amazing. She made me feel comfortable and safe from the moment I walked in. I feel as though she acknowledges me and understands without judgment. She would have gotten that last star, but the initial smell of her office is off-putting to me. It's not bad by any means, I just have a hard time with vanilla scents. Please no offense dr. And thank you so much!
About Dr. Andrea Press, PSY.D
- Psychology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1255610994
Education & Certifications
- Clemson University Counseling and Psychological Services
- American School Of Professional Psychology/Argosy University
- Emory University
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Press. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Press.
